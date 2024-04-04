Zoe Saldana and husband bare it all when they swim together

Los Angeles, April 4 Hollywood star Zoe Saldana and her husband Marco Perego-Saldana keep the spark alive in their relationship by swimming nude together and making time alone whenever they can.

Speaking on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', Zoe, who has been married to Marco since 2013, said: "When we're in Europe and in the Caribbean, sometimes we forget our bathing suits and we just go for like a swim."

The actress talked about how they tried to sneak away for some alone time but were caught out by their children Zen and twins, Cy and Bowie, who are just six and eight years of age respectively, as reported by femalefirst.co.uk.

Zoe said: "Oh God... and he just found a way to, to call sexy time like playing Legos naked.

So then the boys, at least, you know, our older ones caught on and they were like, 'Are you guys kissing? Are you guys gonna go play naked with your Legos?' And we're like, 'No, we're not going to do that'.

Her husband, Marco added: "We can try. We play Lego naked now."

The 'Avengers' star shared that she struggled at first to accept her husband’s overt displays of affection when they first got together as she had been hurt in previous relationships.

The actress said: "It feels lovely, I have to say there were for many years when we first got married, it was hard for me to accept it.

"There's a part of us and women, you know, if our hearts have been broken before, where we self-sabotage a lot and then one day you just wake up and you sort of go oh, maybe this is real.

'Maybe he really means to ask me if I'm comfortable. So I should just say thank you I am.

"And, the next step is asking him if he's comfortable."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor