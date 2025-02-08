Zoe Saldana bags her first Critics Choice Award for 'Emilia Perez'

California [US], February 8 : Zoe Saldana continued her victory run by winning the Best Supporting Actress honours at the ongoing 2025 Critics Choice Awards for her performance in 'Emilia Perez'.

After winning the Golden Globes earlier this year, this award marks her second win in the same category for her performance in 'Emilia Perez'.

The actress was nominated along with Danielle Deadwyler for 'The Piano Lesson', Aunjanue Ellies-Taylor for 'Nickel Boys', Ariana Grande for 'Wicked', Margaret Qualley for 'The Substance' and Isabella Rossellini for 'Conclave'.

In her acceptance speech after receiving the award, Zoe thanked the Critics Choice Association and her fellow nominees for the win. She also appreciated the role of movie critics when she addressed the stars present at the 30th Critics Choice Awards.

"I appreciate the role of a critic. I do. I sometimes read the reviews and internalize it, especially the helpful feedback like, 'Her crying is distracting.' 'She's in too many franchises.' Or, my personal favourite, she's too blue," said Zoe while hinting at her role in 'Avatar' franchise as quoted by Variety.

While cherishing the global impact of the 'Emilia Perez', Zoe said,

"To think that 'Emilia Perez' is the little movie that could and has resonated with so many people has been an experience worth having. To the entire cast and crew, the talented artists and designers and musicians, I share this with you. My wish for the impact of this film on audiences and our world is that I hope we can all be curious and open-hearted towards each other. You never know when you have the opportunity to be a hero in someone else's story. Our world is too big and too beautiful to be any other way. Stay curious, stay kind and stay blue not too blue." as quoted by Variety.

The actress arrived at the 30th Critics Choice Awards in an open-back red silk Saint Laurent gown with matching heels, reported People. She completed her outfit with a black bow in the back, matching her black choker. In the accessory department, Zoe wore diamond rings to further elevate her look.

Zoe has now won Best Supporting Actress honours from the Golden Globes and Critics' Choice Awards. Before the Oscars in March, she will compete in the same category at the BAFTAs and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor