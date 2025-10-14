Zoe Saldana says James Cameron "is considering a documentary about the making of Avatar"

Washington DC [US], October 14 : Actor Zoe Saldana wants audiences to truly understand the skill and talent that go into motion capture performances, such as those in James Cameron's Avatar movies, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Oscar-winning actress shared that the filmmaker "is considering a documentary about the making of Avatar finally giving us a chance to explain, in a meticulous way, why performance capture is the most empowering form of acting."

During a recent interview with Alicia Keys for Beyond Noise, the ace star who played Neytiri in the 2009 pic and 2022's Avatar: The Way of Water, expressed the importance of giving context to the type of work as "it gives us the credit, the ability to own 100 per cent of our performance on screen," as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

"With animation, you might go into the studio for [a few] sessions; that's as much as they'll need you for the whole movie. You go into a studio, however you're dressed, and you lend your voice, right?" Saldana continued. "Performance capture means that Avatar wouldn't exist if Sigourney Weaver, Sam Worthington, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, myself, and the entire cast didn't get up and put those dots on our faces."

"We put on that little unitard with all those dots on it, and step into a volume that's what we call the set that's rigged on the ceiling, with all these cameras in measured positions," she added. "They're all pointing into this space that finds us, and feeds that information into the system that is Pandora."

Saldana has been a longtime champion of motion capture acting, and previously called out the Academy Awards for not recognising those performances, as per the outlet.

"It takes an average of seven years between [each Avatar film]," she said to Beyond Noise. "From the archery, the martial arts, the free diving, the scuba diving so that you can hold your breath underwater for longer than five minutes to the language Cameron conceived out of thin air, to physically training with former gymnasts, circus performers, and acrobats so you can learn how to walk like an extraterrestrial human species... That's all us, and a group of incredible stunt actors that make our characters feel bionic. God bless them. With the technology that Jim creates, he gives the artist the power of complete ownership. It's beautiful," as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Cameron's Avatar won three Oscars, including best cinematography, best visual effects and best art direction.

Saldana also reprises her role of Neytiri in Avatar: Fire and Ash, which hits theatres on December 19, 2025, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor