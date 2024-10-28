Zoe Saldana shares her working experience with Nicole Kidman in 'Lioness Season 2'

Washington [US], October 27 : Actor Zoe Saldana opened up on her experience of sharing screen space with Nicole Kidman in 'Lioness Season 2', reported People.

"I feel like it gets easier to collaborate with people that you're familiar with, and we do have a beautiful friendship, it's genuine," said Saldana.

Saldana and Kidman shared that they have a "lot of things" in common, "We're both Geminis!" said Saldana and apart from that they are also extremely "devoted" to their families.

Saldana shares three sons with Marco Perego, Cy, 9, Bowie, 9, and Zen, 7. Kidman has four children whom she has with her husband Keith Urban and ex-Tom Cruise, including Bella Kidman Cruise, 31, Connor Cruise, 29, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, 16 and Faith Margaret Kidman Urban, 13.

Also, both of them are passionate about their profession. "The one thing that I admire so much about Nicole is that she's very passionate about what she does. She loves what she does," noted Saldana. "So there's a level of preparation that she brings to the table, that repurposes you if you're working alongside her. And I get to work with someone that I've truly respected and admired for such a long time. And now, I get to tell my friends like, 'I'm friends with Nicole!'"

"We'll go, 'What about this and what did you think of that? And should we do this?'" Kidman said, adding, "We work together. So, it is about a team. And we're able to go in together as a united front, which is so good," reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor