Zoe Saldana shares how she woke up her mom after receiving first-ever Golden Globe nomination

Washington [US], December 9 : Actor Zoe Saldana shared that she spoke to several of her loved ones including her husband Marco Perego, and mother Asalia Nazario after her first-ever Golden Globe nomination for her role as Rita in the musical thriller 'Emilia Perez', reported People.

"It feels really overwhelmingly beautiful," said Saldana, adding, "I didn't know how much I wanted it because I stopped thinking that it would ever happen for someone like me. I'm really having an out of body experience and my heart is full of gratitude. It feels good to be recognized for the hard work that you put into something that you believe so much in."

The award nominations were announced this morning and saw Jacques Audiard's largely Spanish-language flick leading the movie categories with 10 nominations, including best supporting actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy for Saldana. The movie also received nominations for best motion picture, best director, best screenplay, best original score and best original song. Karla Sofia Gascon and Selena Gomez also received acting nominations, with Gomez in the same category as Saldana, according to People.

The actress, who is currently in Paris, said that she contacted her family after getting the news about the nomination. "I woke up my mom," she said. "My husband was awake. He was definitely awake, so I connected with him first and foremost."

She continued, "My entire team is awake in L.A. and in New York and rooting for us, rooting for me and rooting for Emilia Perez. I connected with them as well and I'm here with my team too. I was surrounded by just love and support."

Saldana and Perego were first romantically linked in May 2023 and got married in an intimate ceremony a few months later. They share three sons, twins Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio, 10, and Zen Anton Hilario, 7.

The actress also called her costars who were nominated, saying, "I left a message for Selena [Gomez], I left a message for Karla [Sofia Gascon] immediately. I'm just so proud of us. I'm so proud of them. They deserve all the accolades. They're so incredibly amazing in this movie and such amazing people."

Saldana shared that she feels "most special" about her award recognition is "representing someone that so many people can see themselves in."

"I just know that this is something really special," she added. "That a girl who looks like me from Queens, New York can also win and is meant to reach just higher peaks of mountains. Anybody can do it, anybody."

'Emilia Perez', streaming on Netflix, follows high-powered lawyer Rita (Saldana) as she helps a Mexican cartel leader (Gascon) fake their death and transition into a woman, reported People.

The 82nd annual Golden Globes will air live on Sunday, January 5, at 8 pm ET on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor