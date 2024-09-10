Zoe Saldana wants to direct an action film

Los Angeles, Sept 10 Hollywood actress Zoe Saldana is having a terrific run at the movies with her films having earned $15 billion. However, the actress has shared that she wants to make her foray into direction.

The actress shared that the genre of action films feels the most appealing to her as a director, reports ‘Variety’.

She said, “I’ve never seen a woman direct James Bond. I like ‘The Equalizer’. I watch crime shows, and, so, maybe in the future. I’ve always been drawn to heist themes. ‘Heat’ is a film that I need to watch at least once a year and analyse it, and the way that Michael Mann just pairs it all together, the way that everybody performed it. So, I would love to start with an action-heist sort of thing”.

As per ‘Variety’, she further mentioned that she never boxes herself in. She said, “I can do anything. Just like Ang Lee did ‘Sense and Sensibility’, correct? I can also do a Jane Austen one day. You never know”.

Her film ‘Emilia Perez’ has entered Toronto Film Festival with loads of awards-season buzz after conquering Cannes, where Saldana shared the best actress award with her co-stars Selena Gomez, Karla Sofía Gascon and Adriana Paz. The audacious Spanish-language film from French director Jacques Audiard makes its Canadian premiere on Tuesday at the festival.

During the hour-long sit-down conversation in a packed TIFF theatre, the ‘Avatar’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star touched on a broad range of topics, including her starring roles in some of the highest-grossing films of all time including James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ movies as well as the past two ‘Avengers’ movies.

She said, “It’s all the technology that Jim uses (in ‘Avatar’ that) gives way for the performer to take pride and priority over his or her entire performance. We’re not lending our voices. We’re not doing any of that. In 2009, Jim, as usual, was ahead of his time. He’s a scientist at heart, so he’s creating things that people need time to understand. He helped me realise that I should be okay with that. And at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter if people will get it”.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor