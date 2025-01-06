Zoe Saldana wins her first Golden Globe for 'Emilia Perez'

Los Angeles (California) [US], January 6 : The 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards, marked the official start of the 2025 awards season on Sunday evening (early Monday morning in India).

Hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, the event attracted a host of A-list stars from both the film and television industries, culminating in moments of triumph and celebration.

Among the evening's standout moments was the historic win by actress Zoe Saldana, who took home her first-ever Golden Globe Award.

The award, presented for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture, went to Saldana for her role as Rita Moro Castro in 'Emilia Perez'.

This was a monumental achievement for Saldana, who has long been recognized for her roles in blockbuster franchises.

The announcement of her win was met with applause as Saldana joined a strong field of nominees, including Selena Gomez for 'Emilia Perez', Ariana Grande for 'Wicked', Felicity Jones for 'The Brutalist', Margaret Qualley for 'The Substance', and Isabella Rossellini for 'Conclave'.

Saldana's arrival on the red carpet was equally memorable. The actress stunned in a dark brown, strapless sequin gown by Saint Laurent, which featured a matching cape draped elegantly around her arms.

Her look was complemented by a sparkling diamond necklace, adding an extra layer of glamour to her red carpet-moment.

In an interview with E!, Saldana revealed that the gown was designed specifically for her by Saint Laurent's creative director, Anthony Vaccarello, who also worked on Emilia Perez. "Anthony has been so incredible to me," Saldana said, highlighting the collaboration on both her gown and the film itself.

In 'Emilia Perez', Saldana plays Rita Moro Castro, a lawyer working at a large firm who is tasked with helping a cartel leader, Manitas, undergo a secret sex change operation as he nears retirement.

The film, a musical featuring original songs, gained significant attention when it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

It was met with a nearly 10-minute standing ovation and went on to win the Jury Prize, as well as the Best Actress award for its collective female ensemble.

As the evening progressed, the excitement of the 82nd Golden Globe Awards continued to build. Stars such as Angelina Jolie, Cate Blanchett, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, and Glen Powell dazzled on the red carpet, showcasing a range of fashionable and sophisticated looks.

The Golden Globe Awards, which are streaming live on CBS and Paramount+, featured a glittering array of presenters, including major stars like Andrew Garfield, Michelle Yeoh, Viola Davis, and Dwayne Johnson.

The event is streaming live in India on Lionsgate Play.

This year, the Golden Globe Awards introduced a special pre-event ceremony known as the Golden Gala, where the prestigious Cecil B DeMille Award and the Carol Burnett Award were presented.

Viola Davis was honoured with the Cecil B DeMille Award, recognizing her extraordinary contributions to film and television.

Ted Danson was awarded the Carol Burnett Award for his outstanding television career.

