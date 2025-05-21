'Zootopia 2' teaser out: Judy, Nick return with new case and Pit Viper twist

Washington [US], May 21 : Walt Disney Studios has officially launched the teaser trailer for 'Zootopia 2,' the much-anticipated follow-up to its 2016 Academy Award-winning animated feature 'Zootopia.'

The sequel is slated for a theatrical release in India on November 28, and will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Reuniting audiences with the beloved duo, rookie officer Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and sly fox Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman), the teaser offers a sneak peek into their latest adventure.

The upcoming film introduces an enigmatic new character, Gary De'Snake, a pit viper voiced by Ke Huy Quan, who seems to shake up the city's already complex ecosystem.

As the teaser hints, Judy and Nick are once again on the trail of a mysterious case that could turn 'Zootopia' on its head.

Their investigation leads them into uncharted corners of the animal metropolis, pushing the limits of their partnership in unexpected ways.

The creative team also includes Byron Howard as co-director and Yvett Merino as producer, all part of the Oscar-winning crew behind the original Zootopia.

The voice cast boasts returning and new talents, with Shakira reprising her role as the pop icon Gazelle, and new additions like Fortune Feimster and Quinta Brunson joining the ensemble.

'Zootopia 2' promises to offer fans an even deeper look into the vibrant, multi-species world that won hearts nearly a decade ago, combining clever storytelling with rich world-building.

