Zoya Akhtar celebrates ‘happiness’ as Farah Khan, Farhan Akhtar turn a year older

Mumbai, Jan 9 Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar marked the birthdays of cousin Farah Khan and brother Farhan Akhtar with a warm and affectionate note, celebrating the meaning behind their names.

Calling it a perfect coincidence, Zoya wrote that Farah, who turned 61 on Friday, means happiness, while Farhan, who stepped into his 52nd year, means happy, adding that no two people could have truer names.

Zoya took to Instagram, where she shared a throwback picture from their younger days and a current video of the two blowing candles on the cake.

The filmmaker wrote in the caption: “Farah means Happiness and Farhan means Happy. No two people could have truer names Love You Capri-9 @faroutakhtar @farahkhankunder. Happiest Birthday.”

Farhan, a multi-hyphenate, was recently seen in the 120 Bahadur, inspired by the Battle of Rezang La (1962), a defining moment in Indian military history when 120 soldiers of Charlie Company stood their ground against over 3000 Chinese troops.

120 Bahadur tells the extraordinary story of 120 Indian soldiers from the 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought heroically in the legendary Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 war. Farhan stars as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC, leading his men through one of the most defining moments in Indian military history.

The film recounts the Battle of Rezang La, considered one of the major events of the Sino-Indian War and fought on 18 November 1962, when 120 soldiers of the Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment entirely made up of Ahirs defended their post against a 3000-strong Chinese Army contingent, inflicting on them over 1300 casualties

Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and Amit Chandrra, 120 Bahadur releases in cinemas on November 21, 2025.

Meanwhile, Farah, a filmmaker-choreographer and a star youtuber, had recently visited Nitin Gadkari’s home. During the episode of her YouTube series, the minister opened up about his favourite snack that he likes to indulge on his wedding anniversary, Sambar Vadi.

