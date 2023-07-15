Zoya Akhtar expresses gratitude as 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' clocks 12

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 : It’s 12 years to adventure drama 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' starring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol and Katrina Kaif. On Saturday, director Zoya Akhtar expressed gratitude and shared a special post.

Zoya took to her Instagram handle and shared a crew badge with 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' written on it and captioned it, “12 Years #crewbadge #znmd #bestcast #bestcrew #bestfans #onlygratitude.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoya Akhtar (@zoieakhtar)

As soon as the post was uploaded, the fans and industry friends flooded the comment section.

Actor Rahul Sharma wrote, “I was thinking of this movie today only. Specially the scene in which all three of them are in that hotel in spain before the bull race scene and Imran stays in the room on the ground floor. I’m not sure if it was on purpose but it shows that Arjun and kabir stay in the bigger rooms on the floor above as they’re in a better financial condition thn imran. Maybe I’m just overanalysing this but if it’s done on purpose then. Wow the attention to detail is second to none in Her movies!!”

One of the users asked for the sequel of ZNMD, “It's sequel time ma'am plz.”

Another hilarious comment read, “I am sure there is one with Bagwati on it too!”

To mark the occasion, Farhan took to his Instagram account and shared a post which he captioned, “On this special day, we raise a toast to 12 years of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara! Thank you to the remarkable cast and crew for gifting us a film that celebrated love, friendship, and the zest for life."

Recently, Farhan Akhtar took us back to the fun skydiving scene from his film 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara,' shared a video of his sky diving adventure in Spain and also missed his “bwoys”, Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol.

Farhan recreated the scene from his ‘ZNMD’ 2011 release but his boys did not turn up.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “Where are my bwoys??? @hrithikroshan @abhaydeol .. And look who was the only one to show up for the ZNMD reunion @art.of.extreme same pigtails and all.”

'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' was an adventure drama with an ensemble cast of Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin and Naseeruddin Shah.The film still continues to be one of the most loved films even today. The story of the film revolved around the three friends who went on a road trip in and they took part in risky activities that each friend had chosen. This included taking part in the running of the bulls, skydiving, scuba diving, and the Tomatina festival.

Extensively shot in the exotic locations of Spain, the film captured the beautiful terrains of Costa Brava, Seville, and Pamplona.

The critically acclaimed film was released in 2011 and was a major hit at the box office.

Meanwhile, Zoya recently unveiled the first poster of the second season of the show 'Made In Heaven'.

Created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the official release date of the second season is still awaited.

The show will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.'

‘Made In Heaven' is a story of two wedding planners in Delhi, where tradition jostles with modern aspirations against the backdrop of big fat Indian weddings revealing many secrets and lies. Produced by Excel Entertainment, the show is created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti and is written along with Alankrita Shrivastava. Akhtar, Shrivastava, Nitya Mehra, and Prashant Nair were directors for the first season's nine episodes.

Apart from that, Zoya is coming up with 'The Archies' which marks the acting debut of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana, Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya.

'The Archies' will premiere on the OTT platform Netflix.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor