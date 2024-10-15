Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti-backed ‘Turtle Walker’ tells story of a sea turtle conservation

Mumbai, Oct 15 The upcoming documentary, ‘Turtle Walker’ co-produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, tells the story of an Indian pioneer in the field of sea turtle conservation, Satish Bhaskar, who dedicated his life to the protection of these beautiful but endangered animals.

In the late 1970s, Satish Bhaskar embarked on an epic journey along India's spectacular coastlines, living alongside rare sea turtles to unravel the mysteries that surround them, and set out to save the enigmatic sea creatures from extinction.

Zoya Akhtar said, “At Tiger Baby we are interested in stories that move us. Turtle Walker, directed by Taira Malaney is about the incredible Satish Bhaskar, who walked nearly every inch of India’s coastline to discover the nesting beaches of sea turtles so that they could be protected. His indomitable spirit saved the enigmatic creatures from extinction and reminds us how precious our planet is”.

The film started off as a small independent crew from Goa, and has over the last 7 years emerged into an international co-production, with award winning partners and collaborators from across the world.

Reema Kagti said, “This project aligns with our dream to bring inspiring, untold stories from India to a global stage. We are thrilled to announce that the film will premiere at DOC NYC in collaboration with HHMI Tangled Bank, Ceres, and Emaho”.

Produced by Tiger Baby, Emaho Films, Angad Dev Singh, Vikram Malaney and Taira Malaney, ‘Turtle Walker’, is written and directed by Taira Malaney. The documentary is set to premiere at Doc NYC, 2024 on November 17.

