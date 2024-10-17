Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti share details about their upcoming docu-series 'In Transit'

Los Angeles [US], October 17 : Filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti have been actively involved in creating exciting docu-series, especially after the success of 'Angry Young Men'.

As per US-based portal Variety, 'In Transit' , a nine-part docu-series is being made under Tiger Baby, the production company founded by Zoya and Reema, in collaboration with Amazon Studios.

The series focuses on transgender stories from India, an aspect of Indian society rarely explored in mainstream media.

Sharing more details about it, Zoya said, "There's a trans community, and nobody really talks about that community, the people that identify as trans from heartland India. Where are they coming from? What are their lives? How are they dealing? What are they going through, and what's their experience?."

The duo also recently unveiled Taira Malaney's 'Turtle Walker', a documentary chronicling the extraordinary journey of conservationist Satish Bhaskar, who walked nearly the entire coast of India in his efforts to protect sea turtles.

"He's such a hero that doesn't think he's a hero. He just walked nearly the entire coast of India, which helped the sea turtle not go into extinction. I mean, it's such a big story, and he's just one guy," Zoya said.

The film, which will premiere at Doc NYC, won the prestigious Grand Teton Award at the Jackson Wild Media Awards.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor