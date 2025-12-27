Zoya Akhtar says 'May you shine your starlight forever' as Salman Khan celebrates his 60th birthday

Mumbai, Dec 27 Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar penned a heartfelt birthday wish for the Bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan, who turned 60 years on Saturday.

The 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' maker wished for Salman's starlight to shine forever'.

Posting a throwback pic of Salman from his younger days, Zoya wrote on her IG, "Happy Birthday Salman (collision and hug emojis) Health Happiness and 60 More (The clinking glasses emoji) May you shine your starlight forever (Evil eye emoji) Only (Red heart emoji) (sic)".

Salman rang in his 60th birthday with the paparazzi. The 'Sultan' actor stepped out of his Panvel farmhouse and cut a cake with the paparazzi gathered outside the venue. He was even seen offering them a slice before posing for the cameras.

Salman hosted a special birthday bash for his family and members of the film fraternity at the farmhouse on Friday night.

His parents, Salim Khan and Salma Khan, sister Arpita Khan, along with her husband Aayush Sharma and their children, Ahil and Ayat, brother Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan, Sohail Khan’s son, Nirvaan Khan. Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan with their newborn daughter, Sipaara were seen arriving at the venue.

The guest list from Bollywood includes Randeep Hooda and his better half Lin Laishram, Genelia Deshmukh and her sons Riaan and Rahyl, MS Dhoni with his wife Sakshi, producer Ramesh Taurani, Tabu, Nikhil Dwivedi, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Huma Qureshi, to name just a few.

On the work front, Salman is presently busy with his much-anticipated war drama, "Battle of Galwan".

With Chitrangda Singh as the leading lady, the project is a cinematic adaptation of the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between the Indian and Chinese troops, where the soldiers fought with their hands, using sticks and stones, as firearms were not permitted in the region.

