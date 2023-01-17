Zoya Akhtar wishes father Javed Akhtar on his birthday, shares throwback pic

On the occasion of veteran Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar's birthday, his kids Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar extended heartfelt wishes.

Taking to Instagram, Zoya shared a throwback picture which she captioned, "Happy Birthday Pa #javedakhtar #bombay #1964."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CngNBv6IttL/

In the monochrome picture, Javed could be seen standing on the seashore.

The Veteran lyricist turned 78 on Tuesday.

Zoya's brother, director and producer, Farhan Akhtar also shared a post which he captioned, "Happy birthday pa. You know what you mean to me and to every person who's life, thinking and work you have influenced for the better. Love you."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CngUfihMcVO/

Soon after the 'Gully Boy' director shared the picture, fans and friends flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Hrithik Roshan commented, "Happy birthday Javed uncle."

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY SIR .. STAY BLESSED," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Happy Birthday Javed Saheb."

Zoya is Javed Akhtar's and his first wife Honey Irani's daughter. Honey and Javed Akhtar got separated in 1978, and in 1984 Javed Akhtar tied the knot with actor Shabana Azmi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Zoya recently wrapped up shooting of her next project, the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics 'The Archies' which will stream directly on the OTT platform Netflix.

'The Archies' marks the acting debut of Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi-Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor. Yuvraj Menda and Agastya Nanda are also a part of the project.

Release date of the film has not been disclosed yet.

( With inputs from ANI )

