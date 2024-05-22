Zoya Hussain showers praise on Manoj Bajpayee, says he's an ‘absolute team player’

Mumbai, May 22 Actress Zoya Hussain, who is set to share the screen with the Padma Shri awardee Manoj Bajpayee in the upcoming film ‘Bhaiyya Ji’, has shared her experience working with the acclaimed actor. Zoya described Manoj as a team player.

Working with an artiste of Manoj’s stature can be daunting for any actor. However, what began as an intimidating experience for Zoya quickly transformed into the most rewarding experience of her career.

Recalling her time on set, the actress shared: "It was the most positive working environment I've ever experienced. Working with Manoj sir, you quickly realise he's an absolute team player. It felt like being part of a community striving towards a common goal. Shabana, who is a co-producer, was also a tremendous support to all of us.”

She further mentioned: “Even on the most hectic days, Manoj Sir was there with us, not retreating to the comfort of his van. When someone of his stature is so dedicated, you can't help but feel inspired to give your all. Anything less simply wouldn’t suffice.”

The film, directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, also stars Jatin Goswami, Suvinder Vicky, and Vipin Sharma.

'Bhaiyya Ji' is produced by Vinod Bhanushali and Manoj Bajpayee. The film is set to hit theatres on May 24.

