Zubeen Garg Accident: Assamese Singer, Best Known for Ya Ali Song, Dies in Singapore

Zubeen Garg, a singer from Assam and a famous Ya Ali song singer, died in a scuba diving accident in Singapore on Friday, September 19. Garg was pulled out from the sea by a rescue team, including Singaporean police and was rushed to the hospital. Initially, he was admitted to the ICU, but he passed away due to his serious injuries.

Zubeen went to Singapore to celebrate a North East Festival, where he was scheduled to perform at the event this evening. After landing in Singapore, he posted a video giving an update on his visit to perform in the cultural festival.

May the news I am hearing not be true about our beloved brother, the legendary singer #ZubeenGarg.



Singer Zubeen Garg is reportedly in critical condition following a paragliding accident in #Singapore. He fell into the sea, remains unconscious & in ICU. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/px3YBz9K4P — BR Garg (@BRGargSpeaks) September 19, 2025

In a video, Zubeen said, "Hi guys from Singapore. I came here on September 17, 2025, and we are organising an event called "North East Festival." Further in the video, he urged his fans to come and be a part of what he called a "cultural" event in the Sun Tech city.

Assam Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal confirmed the singer's death on X (social media platform X) on Friday afternoon. “Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of our beloved Zubeen Garg. Assam has lost not just a voice, but a heartbeat. Zubeen da was more than a singer, he was the pride of Assam and the nation, whose songs carried our culture, our emotions, and our spirit to every corner of the world,” the minister wrote on X.

Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of our beloved Zubeen Garg.



Assam has lost not just a voice, but a heartbeat. Zubeen da was more than a singer, he was the pride of Assam and the nation, whose songs carried our culture, our emotions, and our spirit to every corner of the… — Ashok Singhal (@TheAshokSinghal) September 19, 2025

“In his music, generations found joy, solace, and identity. His passing leaves behind a void that can never be filled. Assam has lost its dearest son, and India has lost one of its finest cultural icons. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and countless fans. May his soul find eternal peace, and may his legacy continue to inspire forever. Om Shanti,” he added.