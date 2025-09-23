Zubeen Garg cremated with full state honours; Assam bids its music icon farewell with his favourite song

Guwahati, Sep 23 Assam on Tuesday bid an emotional farewell to music icon Zubeen Garg, who was cremated with full state honours at Kamarkuchi on the outskirts of Guwahati.

In keeping with his wish, fans sang “Mayabini” – the song he once said should be sung when he passed away – as thousands joined the final journey under the blazing sun.

The track, first featured in the 2001 Assamese film 'Daag', held a special place in the singer’s heart.

The funeral procession began from the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex and drew massive crowds along the route.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, Sarbananda Sonowal, Pabitra Margherita along with other dignitaries paid their last respects.

Garg’s body was laid to rest after a second autopsy confirmed no foul play in his death.

The 52-year-old singer had died in Singapore on September 19 while swimming.

Adding to the poignant scenes, his family brought his beloved dogs – Iko, Diya, Rambo, and Maya – for a final goodbye.

Zubeen Garg, whose music cut across genres, was more than just a singer for Assam – he was a cultural phenomenon who shaped a generation’s soundscape.

Before the last rites of the music maestro, the second round of post mortem of Zubeen Garg was completed on Tuesday at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The funeral procession of the music maestro began from the Sarusajai sports complex in the city.

Sarma earlier announced that a second post-mortem of the popular singer would be conducted before his cremation. He said the decision was taken following demands from fans of the late singer, many of whom have voiced suspicions of a conspiracy behind his sudden death in Singapore last week while swimming in the sea.

“The autopsy was already conducted in Singapore, and I believe it was done impartially since the authorities there have no bias either towards Zubeen Garg or Himanta Biswa Sarma. However, as people in large numbers have sought another round of examination, we have decided to go ahead with it,” the Chief Minister told reporters.

He said the state government had sought consent from Garg’s wife, Garima Garg, before moving ahead with the procedure.

“I asked Union Minister Pabitra Margherita to get in touch with Garima Garg. She conveyed that the government has full right to take a call on the second post-mortem, following which we decided to conduct it at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital,” Sarma added.

Meanwhile, schools and colleges across the state were closed on Tuesday to bid adieu to one of Assam’s biggest cultural icons.

