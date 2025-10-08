Zubeen Garg Death Case: Singer’s Cousin and Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg Arrested

In a signifcant breakthrough in the ongoing investigation into the suspicious death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore last month, authorities on Wednesday arrested his cousin and Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg. He was present with him during the alleged drowning incident in the island country. The apprehended police officer was interrogated several times in the last few days over the singer's death. "We have arrested Sandipan Garg. Now, we are doing the necessary legal formalities," CID Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta told news agency PTI. "Our team has taken him to a court here. We will seek police remand," another senior officer said.

This is the fifth arrest in the case. The others arrested in connection with the case are North East India Festival chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer's manager Siddharth Sharma, and his two band members - Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amrit Prabha Mahanta. The four others, who were arrested earlier in connection with the case, are now in police custody.Zubeen's bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, who has been arrested by the police, claimed that the singer was poisoned by his manager Siddharth Sharma and festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta in Singapore. Notably, Sharma, along with Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta, has also been arrested and sent to a 14-day police remand.

The 52-year-old singer died on September 19 while swimming in the sea in Singapore. The popular singer was cremated on the outskirts of Guwahati with full state honours on Tuesday. The cremation took place in Kamarkuchi after a second autopsy carried out to rule out foul play in his death.The investigation into the singer’s demise was launched in response to public demand, allegations of wrongdoing, and the need for transparency in the probe into his untimely passing.