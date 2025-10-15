Zubeen Garg death: Five accused sent to two weeks of judicial custody

Mumbai, Oct 15 The probe into the accidental death of the legendary singer-composer Zubeen Garg is picking up momentum. Recently, 5 of the 7 accused have been sent to judicial custody for 2 weeks.

Of these 5 accused, one is the late artiste’s manager, and his cousin. As per media reports, the accused Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, Sandipan Garg, Paresh Baishya and Nandeswar Bora were sent to judicial custody, following expiry of their police remand, by court of chief judicial magistrate of Kamrup Metropolitan district, Baloram Kshetri.

Mahanta is the organiser of the Singapore event, which the late singer had gone to attend, Siddharth Sharma is the manager and Sandipan, is also the cousin of the singer, and is also a police officer in the Assam state police. While Siddharth and Sandipan were present at the scene when Garg drowned, Mahanta was also in Singapore in connection with the event, but not present at the site of alleged crime when the incident happened.

Their arrests came earlier this month by the special investigation team (SIT) of Assam police’s criminal investigation department (CID) for their alleged involvement in singer’s drowning.

The singer passed away on September 19, 2025 in Singapore during a swimming mishap. Zubeen was not just a singer but a cultural icon of Assam and India. He made his foray in mainstream music in 1990, and soon became a favourite of the masses in Assam. He soon turned towards Hindi film music at the dawn of the millennium. He made his Hindi music debut with ‘Jaane Kya Hoga Rama Re’ from ‘Kaante’, which was an unofficial remake of Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Reservoir Dogs’.

He gained wider recognition with ‘Ya Ali’ from ‘Gangster’. The song was a chartbuster, and defines an entire generation even after almost 2 decades.

He continued to make independent music in Hindi but made his base in Assam as he wanted to stay in his homeland. In a career spanning more than 3 decades, Zubeen sang close to 38, 000 songs across all the major languages of India, a feat that only a few could achieve in the field of music.

