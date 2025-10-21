Zubeen Garg death probe: Assam Police's SIT/CID team to meet Singapore authorities, police

Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 21 : Investigations into Assamese singer Zubeen Garg's untimely demise are underway, and the Assam Police's SIT/CID team will meet the Singapore authorities on Tuesday.

Led by Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta, the two-member team arrived in Singapore on Monday, October 20 and is now set to follow-up in the matter. It is also expected to hold discussions with the officials of the Singapore Police Force.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that SIT Chief Munna Prasad Gupta will brief the media about the progress of the ongoing investigation following the team's return from Singapore.

In connection to the investigations concerning Zubeen Garg's death, the SIT/CID team has arrested seven persons including the main event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen Garg's manager Siddharth Sharma, his cousin Sandipan Garg (suspended APS officer), bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, co-singer Amritprava Mahanta, two PSOs Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya.

The CJM court in Guwahati has sent all seven accused to the judicial custody.

While five of the accused - Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, Sandipan Garg, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya are currently lodged in Baksa district jail, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta are lodged in Haflong jail.

The SIT is expected to submit the chargesheet of the case before the court by November this year.

On the other hand, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that they don't suspect foul play, adding that a probe regarding death of the famous singer is underway.

It urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified information about the singer's death.

Zubeen Garg died in Singapore on September 19, allegedly while swimming, a day before he was scheduled to perform at the Northeast India Festival.

