Zubeen Garg demise: Thousands of fans gather at Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex to catch last glimpse of Assam's music icon

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 21 : Thousands of emotional fans gathered at Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex here to pay their last respects to Assam's popular singer Zubeen Garg, who died in Singapore on Friday.

The mortal remains of the late singer are currently kept at the Bhogesawar Baruah Sports Complex for his fans and well-wishers to pay their tributes before his funeral.

After Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the singer's remains would be kept at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Sarusajai, the fans flocked to the venue to pay their last respects.

The fans inconsolably cried while offering flowers at the mortal remains of Zubeen Garg.

One of the fans called the singer's demise a "great loss for Assam" while paying his last respects.

"He is one of the celebrities who is evergreen. We don't see such a person coming down the line again. When I was in class 6 or 7, we used to hear his songs. We are going to miss those emotions. It's a great loss for Assam," said one of the fans of the singer while speaking to ANI.

Sumita Bhuiyan, another fan of the singer, found herself at a loss for words at the tragic demise of the singer. "I do not have anything to say, I have no words," said Sumita while speaking to ANI.

Rahul, a fan, called Zubeen Garg a "legend" for all generations. "A lot of people loved him. The love he had for people was true. It wasn't just for show. It was real, and everyone who is here has come for him. The population of Assam knows it. The people you are watching around us came only for him. It is a rare sight. He was a legend for all generations."

After an unexpected turnout at the venue, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the Bogeswar Baruah Stadium will remain open throughout the Sunday night, which was earlier slated to be till 7 pm.

Taking to his X handle, CM Sarma said, "More and more people wish to see our beloved Zubeen one last time, and we deeply understand these sentiments. Therefore, Bhogeswar Baruah Stadium will remain open throughout the night today for the public to pay their respects to Zubeen. Tomorrow also, the mortal remains of Zubeen will be kept at Sarusajai for people to offer their homage."

https://x.com/himantabiswa/status/1969700201318486114?

Meanwhile, the Assam government has announced a three-day state mourning in the wake of the death of singer Zubeen Garg. The Assam CMO stated that there will be no official entertainment, ceremonial programs, or public celebrations during this period.

The 52-year-old icon of Assam died in Singapore on Friday after a swimming accident. His body was flown to Delhi and later transported to Assam on a commercial flight that landed in Guwahati on Sunday morning.

Garg was in Singapore for the Northeast India Festival. The festival organisers also issued a statement, saying that Zubeen Garg suffered breathing difficulties during scuba diving.

"He was immediately given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared deceased in the ICU around 2:30 PM IST," the statement added.

The news has sent a shockwave across the nation, with condolences and tributes pouring in on social media.

Known as the cultural icon of Assam, Zubeen Garg was not just a singer but also a composer, music director, actor, and filmmaker. With a career spanning over three decades, he lent his voice to thousands of songs in Assamese, Hindi, Bengali, and several other Indian languages.

