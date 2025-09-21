Zubeen Garg’s Mortal Remains to Be Kept at Guwahati’s Sarusajai Stadium for Public Tribute Today

The mortal remains of celebrated Assamese singer Zubeen Garg will be kept at Guwahati’s Sarusajai Stadium today, allowing thousands of people to bid him a final farewell. Garg, who lost his life in a scuba diving accident in Singapore on September 19, 2025, was brought back to Assam on Sunday morning. His wife Garima Saikia Garg, along with top state officials, received the body at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport. A flower-decorated ambulance carried his remains out through the VIP gate, while heartbroken fans chanted his songs and slogans, expressing their grief as the convoy moved slowly forward.

#WATCH | Assam: Mortal remains of singer Zubeen Garg to be kept at Guwahati's Sarusajai Stadium today for people to pay their last respects. He passed away after a scuba diving accident in Singapore on 19th September.



Visuals from Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex.



(Video… pic.twitter.com/IExqvLOBeh — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2025

A large crowd had already gathered outside the airport since dawn, holding portraits of the singer and Assamese gamosas embroidered with “Z G Forever.” His favourite open jeep, often used by him to reach concerts, was also part of the procession, carrying his portrait and surrounded by his band members. Assam DGP Harmeet Singh and Guwahati Police Commissioner Parthasarathi Mahanta cleared the way for the convoy. Fans were seen crying, asking, “Why Zubeen da, why did you leave us so soon?” as the ambulance made its way towards the city in a deeply emotional procession.

Before being kept at Sarusajai Stadium, Garg’s body will first be taken to his Kahilipara home, where his family members, including his 85-year-old ailing father, will offer their last respects. Later, his remains will be shifted to the stadium premises from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for public homage. Admirers from all across Assam have reached Guwahati, eager to pay tribute to the music legend who performed over 38,000 songs across 40 languages and dialects. Since Saturday night, people had already begun gathering at the stadium premises, carrying flowers, banners, and memories of their favourite singer.

Details of the final rites are still under consideration, with the Assam Cabinet scheduled to meet on Sunday evening to decide the cremation site. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier explained that Garg’s casket could not be transported on a chartered flight and was flown to Guwahati on a commercial plane from Delhi. His mortal remains arrived in New Delhi around midnight on Saturday from Singapore. CM Sarma, Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, and senior Assam government officials received the casket in the national capital and paid floral tributes before its final journey.