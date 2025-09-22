Zubeen Garg's mortal remains to kept at Guwahati sports complex for fans to pay homage

Guwahati, Sep 22 The mortal remains of the iconic singer of Assam, Zubeen Garg, will be kept at Sarusajai Sports Complex in Guwahati on Monday to allow his followers to pay their last respects to the music legend.

The cremation of the celebrated icon will take place on Tuesday at the Sonapur locality, the outskirts of Guwahati, as decided by the state cabinet after having a consultation with the family of the late singer. The decision was taken on Sunday night during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Notably, the mortal remains of Assam's most loved singer, Zubeen Garg, reached his hometown on Sunday morning, triggering an outpouring of grief as thousands lined the streets to catch a last glimpse of their icon.

The body, flown in from Delhi on a commercial flight, arrived at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport around 7 a.m. It had been brought to the national capital from Singapore shortly after midnight on Saturday, where Garg tragically passed away on Friday following a swimming accident.

His wife, Garima Saikia Garg, broke down as the coffin was lowered near the runway. She placed a traditional Assamese gamosa and flowers on the casket before accompanying it in a flower-bedecked ambulance.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, along with senior state officials, were also present at the airport to receive the body and pay their respects.

It was CM Sarma who received the mortal remains of the late singer at Delhi airport on Saturday night. From the airport, the convoy began its slow journey towards Garg's Kahilipara residence, barely 25 km away. But with roads choked by tens of thousands of mourners, the passage was painfully slow. People showered petals on the ambulance, sang his songs in unison, and held aloft banners, cut-outs, and gamosas emblazoned with the words 'Zubeen Garg Forever'.

Many were in tears, crying out, "Why Zubeen da, why did you leave us so soon?"

Leading the procession on foot were Assam Director General of Police Harmeet Singh and Guwahati Police Commissioner Parthasarathi Mahanta, clearing the path for the ambulance. Behind it followed Garg's favourite open jeep, carrying his portrait and members of his music troupe.

