Zubeen Garg’s Second Postmortem to Be Conducted in Guwahati on September 23 (VIDEO)

A second postmortem examination of singer Zubeen Garg will be conducted on Tuesday morning, September 23, 2025, at Gauhati Medical College Hospital following demands from some groups in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The fresh postmortem will be done by doctors from GMCH with the presence of AIIMS Guwahati specialists. The singer’s final journey will begin after the examination. His body will be taken to Kamarkuchi at Sonapur on the outskirts of Guwahati, where last rites will be performed with full state honors.

The 52-year-old cultural icon of Assam died in Singapore on September 19 in a reported scuba diving accident. He was in the city to perform at the North East India Festival. Authorities there conducted an autopsy the same day before handing over his body. A death certificate listed drowning as the cause of death.

"People have demanded to conduct post-mortem of Zubeen Garg in Assam also. Post-mortem was done in Singapore. Since this morning, people have been demanding that another post-mortem be conducted in Assam also. Pabitra Margherita (Union MoS) discussed this with Zubeen Garg's wife, Garima Saikia Garg. Tomorrow morning, the autopsy of Zubeen Garg will be conducted at Guwahati Medical College Hospital and AIIMS doctors will be present. It will take 1 hour to 1:30 hours. After completion of the autopsy, Zubeen Garg's remains will be brought to Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex again. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will be present at the last rites of Zubeen Garg...The Dy CM of Meghalaya and a delegation of the Meghalaya government, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, will also be present," Assam CM said as quoted by ANI.

Thousands of fans gathered in Guwahati on Sunday night to pay their respects. Garg’s mortal remains were kept in a glass casket draped with a traditional Assamese gamosa as grief-stricken fans queued for hours for a final glimpse.

According to the media reports, police complaints have been filed against the organisers of the North East India Festival and Garg’s manager, accusing them of foul play. The cases have been handed over to the state CID for investigation.