Zurich Film Festival sets gala premiere for 'Anora,' 'Blitz,' 'William Tell'

Washington [US], August 15 : The Zurich Film Festival (ZFF) has announced eleven titles to be screened as part of its Gala programme during its upcoming 20th edition, from October 3 -to 13, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Steve McQueen's Blitz, starring Saoirse Ronan and Harris Dickinson, will begin the 2024 BFI London Film Festival (LFF) with its international premiere in Zurich.

Berger's Conclave, a Vatican conspiracy thriller starring Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, and John Lithgow, and the follow-up to the German director's multi-Oscar-winning All Quiet on the Western Front, will premiere at ZFF after bowing in Toronto and San Sebastian.

Baker's Palme d'Or-winning film 'Anora', starring Mikey Madison as a Brighton Beach sex worker who falls in love with the son of a Russian tycoon, will be shown at the Swiss festival after premiering at TIFF.

Der Spitzname, the third instalment of Sonke Wortmann's hit German comedy trilogy based on the French film Le prenom (2012), will have its world premiere in Zurich.

Among the other high-profile titles in Zurich's gala lineup this year are Gia Coppola's The Last Showgirl, starring Pamela Anderson as a Las Vegas showgirl forced to plan her future after her long-running show is abruptly cancelled; the Jesse Eisenberg-directed A Real Pain, co-starring Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin; Josh Margolin's seniors' action film Thelma starring June Squibb; and Nick Hamm's William Tell, an action-packed retelling of the Swiss folk tale, starring Claes Bang as the legendary mountain marksman.

The ZFF gala program also includes several based-on-real-life dramas, including Tim Fehlbaum's historical thriller September 5, about the terrorist attacks on the 1972 Munich Olympics starring Peter Sarsgaard, John Magaro, and Ben Chaplin; Michael Krummacher's Landesverrater, the story of the first Swiss person to be sentenced to death for treason; and Iciar Bollain's Soy Nevenka, inspired by Nevenka Fernandez, the Spanish economist who was the first woman to successfully convict a Spanish politician for sexual harassment in the workplace.

Zurich will unveil its full 2024 lineup on September 19, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

