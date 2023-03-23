Zwigato: Odisha waives entertainment tax on Kapil Sharma film

Odisha Government announced an exemption from entertainment tax for 'Zwigato' that was shot in Bhubaneswar. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday approved the proposal for exempting the entertainment tax for the film. As per an official statement from the CMO, "State government is promoting Odisha as a destination for film shooting through proactive policies. This will promote tourism potential and provide employment opportunities for our talented youth."

"The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of film director Nandita Das for promoting Odisha as a destination for shooting commercial movies," the statement stated.CM Naveen Patnaik also attended a special screening of the movie at his residence in the presence of director Nandita Das. "The Chief Minister praised the movie as it successfully presents the struggling life of common men in the cities. He also appreciated the artistic portrayal in the movie. The movie will succeed in giving a positive message for social change and human values, he hoped," added the statement.