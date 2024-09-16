Adani Group Debunks Fake Press Release Alleging Threats to Protesters in Kenya

Claim Review : Adani Group Admitted Paying Bribes to Kenya Government Officials Claimed By : Social Media Users Fact Check : False

The Adani Group debunked the press release that was widely shared on social media websites, warning protestors in Kenya to take serious action. The release, which is doing rounds on the internet, threatened to release the names of government officials and stakeholders who received bribes from the company for its projects in Kenya.

Calming it false, the Adani Group said that the company posts all its official press releases on its official websites. Meanwhile, the Kenya government, facing a series of protests and resistance from Unions against the handover of the management of the country’s main airport to the Gautam Adani-led Adani Group, has said that the company would build power transmission lines.

Adani Group Fake Press Release

Kenya has awarded a public-private partnership concession to build power transmission lines to Adani Group and a unit of the African Development Bank, Business Today reported, quoting an economic advisor to the country’s president. According to the chief economic adviser to President William Ruto, the concession amounts to $1.3 billion.

However, Kenyan aviation union workers have ended their long protest against the proposed privatisation of Nairobi's main airport by the Adani Group. In their protest to privatisation, the workers have raised concerns about job security and working conditions under the new management. The protest lasted for several days and was called off after negotiations between the union and government officials.