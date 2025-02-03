Fact Check: Arvind Kejriwal Did Not Admit AAP's Failure in Delhi's Civic Amenities

Claim Review : Arvind Kejriwal Admits AAP Government's Failure in Addressing Delhi's Water, Sewage, and Road Issues Claimed By : Facebook User Fact Check : False

Created By: Quint

Co-Published By: LokmatTimes.com

A video featuring Delhi's former Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, is being widely circulated on social media, with claims that he admitted the AAP government failed to resolve issues related to drinking water, sewage, and roads in Delhi. Let's verify the authenticity of this claim.

A reverse image search of keyframes from the viral video by Factly led to the full-length version, which was streamed live on the official YouTube channel of the Aam Aadmi Party on 20 January 2025. The video shows Kejriwal speaking at an election rally in Vishwas Nagar ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for 5 February 2025.

महाठग साहब खुद बता रहे अपना निकम्मापन 👇



❌ आज दिल्ली की हर कॉलोनी में पानी की किल्लत है।

❌ हर तरफ सीवर की समस्या है।

❌ दिल्ली की हर सड़क टूटी है।

❌ हर तरफ गंदगी का अंबार है।



जब सारी समस्याएं जस की तस हैं तो 10 साल क्या सिर्फ घोटाले करने और बातें बनाने के लिए सत्ता में थे?… pic.twitter.com/6oQ4z3Uu3J — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) January 20, 2025

Kejriwal was campaigning for the AAP candidate from Vishwas Nagar, Deepak Singhal, and in his speech at 25:10 minutes, he said: "I am making a plea to all of you with folded hands. A mistake was made in the last elections (2020). Out of the 70 seats we contested, we won 62, but Vishwas Nagar was among the eight seats we lost. You elected that party’s (BJP) candidate (Om Prakash Sharma) in the last elections. He (Om Prakash Sharma) has been at odds with us for the past ten years, but he has not done any work in his constituency. I am not saying anything wrong—I have just learned that there is a drinking water problem in this constituency’s colonies. Yes, or no? There is a sewage problem in every colony. Yes, or no? The roads are full of potholes. Yes, or no? The entire constituency is full of garbage. Yes, or no? I have told him (Om Prakash Sharma) many times to install CCTV cameras and set up Mohalla clinics. We (the AAP government) came forward to provide a drinking water facility, but he did not accept it. So, think about it—if you want conflicts and fights over the next five years, vote for him (Om Prakash Sharma). If you want development, vote for him (Deepak Singhal).”

As confirmed by the Election Commission’s website, Om Prakash Sharma is indeed contesting the 2025 Delhi elections as the BJP candidate from Vishwas Nagar and has represented the constituency as an MLA since 2013.The viral video was deliberately clipped to mislead viewers into thinking Kejriwal was admitting AAP’s failure in providing basic civic amenities in Delhi. In reality, he was criticizing the BJP’s Om Prakash Sharma for neglecting his constituency.

Conclusion: The viral video has been misrepresented. Arvind Kejriwal was not admitting to AAP’s shortcomings in Delhi but was instead highlighting the lack of development under the BJP MLA in Vishwas Nagar.

This story was originally published by Quint and republished by LokmatTimes.com as part of the Shakti Collective.