Fact Check: Did Nora Fatehi Die During a Bungee Jumping Accident? Here’s the Exact Truth Behind the Viral Video!

Claim Review : A video has gone viral claiming Nora Fatehi died during Bungee Jumping accident Claimed By : Instagram User Fact Check : False

A video recently went viral online, showing a woman falling during a bungee jumping activity. The post accompanying the video falsely claimed that the woman was Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi, and that she tragically lost her life during the fall. The caption read, "@norafatehi famous Bollywood actor death bad news for Bollywood." This article investigates the accuracy of this claim.

We at Lokmat Times did a thorough research and found no credible media reports confiriming Nora Fateh's death in a bungee jumping accident. Upon closer inspection, it was evident to us that the woman in the video is not Nora Fatehi, as falsely claimed. Additionally, the bungee jumper is clearly secured with safety cables, confirming that the incident was not an accident but rather a routine bungee jump. To sum it up the claims of her death are completely untrue.

While many users were duped by the misleading video, some astute internet users quickly debunked the fake news, calling out the account for spreading misinformation in an attempt to gain attention. Nora Fatehi's team has yet to release a statement regarding the viral clip. On the work front the actress was last seen in American mainstream music alongside Jason Derulo of Swalla fame with the track, Snake.

The song, which was released on January 16, has already been garnering immense love with 21 million views on YouTube. Snake was directed by Moroccan director Abderrafia El Abdioui, and choreographed by India’s Rajit Dev. It was filmed against the backdrop of Marrakesh’s striking landscapes. Snake marks another milestone in Fatehi’s career as she continues to expand her presence in the international music industry.