Fact Check: Did RBI Call for Blocking Bank Accounts Over Credit Card Fraud?

Have you recently received a voicemail claiming to be from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), warning that your bank account will be blocked due to credit card fraud? If yes, then do not panic, it's a fraud or can be a scam call from cyber criminals. Debunking this, the government's fact-check team has issued a clear warning against such fraudulent calls, urging people to stay alert.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) Fact Check team clarified that these calls are fake. The X post stated, “Have you received a voicemail, allegedly from the Reserve Bank of India, claiming that your bank account will be blocked as your credit card has been involved in fraudulent activity⁉️.”

Have you received a voicemail, allegedly from the Reserve Bank of India, claiming that your bank account will be blocked as your credit card has been involved in fraudulent activity⁉️#PIBFactCheck



✔️Beware! This is a scam



📢 If you suspect any central government-related… pic.twitter.com/H5or5UMN1S — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 30, 2025

"Beware! This is a scam If you suspect any central government-related photo, video, or message to be fake, send it to #PIBFactCheck," added further and asked to send queries on +918799711259, factcheck@pib.gov.in.

The fraudulent voicemail usually starts by claiming, “Your credit card has been involved in fraudulent activity. All bank accounts in your name will be blocked in the next two hours.” The message then prompts the recipient to press 9 for more information.

What Should You Do?

1. Do not press any numbers if you receive such a call. First, ignore and block the number immediately.

2. RBI or any legitimate bank will never ask for personal details or OTP.

3. You can report such incidents to the cybercrime portal or your local authorities.