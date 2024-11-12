Fact Check: No Pakistani Flag Raised at NCP Leader Nawab Malik's Roadshow In Mumbai

Claim Review : No Pakistani flag seen at NCP Leader Nawab Malik's Roadshow In Mumbai Claimed By : Social Media User Fact Check : False

Fact: A photo featuring a green flag with a white crescent and star, reportedly spotted during a roadshow by former minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik in Mumbai, has gone viral with claims that it depicts a Pakistani flag. This article seeks to verify the accuracy of these claims.

A photo of a green flag with a white crescent and star, which recently went viral, was mistakenly identified as a Pakistani flag during a roadshow organized by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik in Mumbai. The image circulated on X (formerly Twitter) with a Hindi caption that translates to: “Why should the Pakistani flag be waved behind? Guys…” This rally is part of the ongoing campaign for Maharashtra's upcoming Assembly elections on November 20, with results expected on November 23. Malik is contesting the Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar seat, while his daughter, Sana Malik, is running in Anushaktinagar.

To verify the claim, Logically Facts conducted a reverse image search, leading them to a similar photo published by Deccan Herald in an article titled “Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Ajit Pawar.” The image, which features Malik, his daughter, and campaign associates, was taken during a roadshow on November 7, 2024. The report mentions that Deputy Chief Minister and NCP President Ajit Pawar participated in the campaign for both Malik and his daughter.

Malik himself shared images from the roadshow on X, including the disputed photo, with a caption highlighting the leadership of Ajit Pawar and his presence in the Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar area. Ajit Pawar also posted images from the event, confirming the flag's presence during the campaign.

The photo shared by Malik has not been altered, confirming that the green flag is authentic. However, social media users mistakenly identified it as a Pakistani flag, when in fact, it is an Islamic religious flag. This flag, featuring a white crescent and star in the center along with smaller stars, differs from the Pakistani flag, which includes a green field with a white vertical stripe on the left side and only one crescent and star in the remaining green area.News coverage of the roadshow did not mention any Pakistani flags being displayed. The circulating image falsely represents the flag, spreading misinformation and distorting the narrative surrounding Maharashtra’s election campaign. A similar Islamic flag featuring the crescent, star, and additional elements is available on the stock photo site Alamy and closely resembles the flag in the viral image. Flags of this kind are also sold as Islamic flags for Eid Miladunnabi on e-commerce platforms.

