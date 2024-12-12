Fact Check: Visual of Bangladeshi Volunteer Helping Destitute Wrongly Shared as Hindu Sadhu Forced to Convert to Islam

Created By: Factly

Co-Published By: LokmatTimes.com

A video circulating widely on social media allegedly shows a group of men forcibly holding down a homeless man, shaving his dreadlocks and beard. The post claims that the video depicts a Hindu sadhu being coerced into converting to Islam in Bangladesh. In this article, we will verify the facts behind the video.

Fact: A reverse image search conducted by Factly on a keyframe from the viral video led them to a longer version uploaded on YouTube on October 26, 2024, by the channel Mahbub Creation 4. The video is titled "What happened to the crazy person?" and, according to the channel's description, the content creator runs a volunteer organization dedicated to assisting homeless and neglected individuals on the streets. At the 5:00-minute mark, Mahbub Sorker urges viewers to provide information about the man in the video, including his family details, and mentions that the incident occurred in Subando Kasari Bazar, Keraniganj, Dhaka District, Bangladesh.

Factly also found a link to Mahbub Sorker's Facebook handle in the "About" section of his YouTube channel. After reviewing his Facebook page, Factly discovered a video in which Sorker refuted the false claims that he was forcibly making a Hindu sadhu convert to Islam. He condemned the accusation as propaganda, emphasizing that his organization supports helpless, destitute, and mentally ill individuals, irrespective of their religion. Factly also found several other videos on his YouTube channel showing him voluntarily helping homeless people in need.

In conclusion, the video of a Bangladeshi volunteer assisting a destitute person has been falsely circulated with the claim that a Hindu sadhu was being forced to convert to Islam.

This story was originally published by Factly and republished by LokmatTimes.com as part of the Shakti Collective.

