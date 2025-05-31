Kerala Community in Dubai Invites Shahid Afridi to Cultural Event? Cochin University Issues Clarification

Claim Review : Shahid Afridi invited to the Indian cultural community event in Dubai.
Claimed By : Social Media Post
Fact Check : False

Amid tensions between India and Pakistan over the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 people, including a Nepali tourist. In retaliation, India's military action destroyed terrorists' infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) under 'Operation Sindoor'. At this stage, the Indian community in Dubai faced backlash and criticism online after a video featuring former Pakistan cricket star Shahid Afridi at a cultural event.

A video that has now gone viral on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) shows Afridi and Gul being welcomed by a group of people of Indian origin while clapping and chanting ‘Boom Boom’, referring to his famous nickname. Afridi was escorted to a stage, where he gave a speech praising the people of Kerala in Dubai and their food recipe. 

Seeing the viral video, Indian netizens reacted on social media, asking why he was invited to the event despite his recent comments against the Indian Armed Forces and the Indian Army in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack and India's military action Operation Sindoor.

During ongoing military between two countries, Afridi blamed India and Indian Army for the deadly attack in Pahalgam and called the armed forces ‘nalayak’ and ‘nikamma’, meaning useless and inefficient. He also claimed Pakistan had given a befitting reply to India’s strikes and that India had targeted civilian areas, though India had provided proof debunking such claims.

Did the Event Organiser Invite Shahid Afridi and Umar Gul?

The event organiser dismissed the media reports that they had invited and welcomed  Afridi to the programme. However, Cochin University B.Tech Alumni Association, UAE Chapter (CUBAA) which organised the ‘Ormachivadukal Season 2’ event at Pakistan Association Dubai centre, clarified that Pakistani cricketers mad “unannounced and unsolicited appearance” at their event because it was being held at the same venue as the Guinness World Record for largest UAE flag was being held, which the duo were attending.

