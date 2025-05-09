Missile Attack From Pakistan Hits India? Government Clarifies

Claim Review : Pakistan Retaliates Against India Just Now in Recent Missile Attack. Claimed By : Social Media User Fact Check : False

The Indian government's fact-check team has debunked several fake news stories run by Pakistani social media handlers to spread propaganda in India over recent retaliation by the Indian Armed Forces under 'Operation Sindoor' in an effort to target terrorist locations across Pakistan and Pok in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives, including a NAPLI national.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Tensions: Two Pakistani Drones Shot Down in Jammu and Kashmir's Naushera.

The Press Information Bureau's fact-check unit of the Government of India cautioned against 'fake news and content' shared on social media by Pakistani handlers to spread sponsored propaganda. The PIB fact-checking team has debunked the fake video shared on the internet claiming Pakistan has launched a missile attack on India in retaliation with the caption, "Pakistan Retaliates Against India Just Now in Recent Missile Attack."

However, the fact-checking team said this is an old video from Beirut in Lebanon where explosive attacks took place in the year 2020. "The video being shared is of the explosive attack that took place in Beirut, Lebanon in the year 2020," PIB said in a post. "Don't fall for the #propaganda being spread by Pakistani handles. Rely only on official information."

An #old video is being shared on #SocialMedia with the claim that #Pakistan has launched a missile attack on India in retaliation. #PIBFactCheck



✅ The video being shared is of the explosive attack that took place in Beirut, Lebanon in the year 2020



✅ Don't fall for the… pic.twitter.com/G8nIIdn6FG — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 8, 2025

An old video from Beirut, which circulated on social media, claiming it is from India, shows a blast captured from a camera which resulted in major destruction.

PIB warned social media users to be cautious in the coming days, as the internet will be flooded with Pakistan-sponsored propaganda. "In the coming days, your social media will be flooded with Pakistan-sponsored propaganda. It's crucial to scrutinize every piece of information carefully," it said in a post.