Fact Check: Viral Video Of Man With Wife Misreported As Final Moments Of Indian Navy Officer Killed In Pahalgam

A viral video falsely claimed to be of Indian Navy officer Lt Vinay Narwal and his wife Himanshi, recorded during their Kashmir trip before the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, has been clarified as a case of mistaken identity by another couple named Yashika Sharma and Ashish Sahrawat, requesting social media users and netzines to 'report the video.' The video, which shows a couple dancing joyfully, has been widely circulated on social media, with several media outlets reporting it as the “last video” of the Pahalgam terror victim and his wife. However, the couple seen in the video—Yashika Sharma and Ashish Sahrawat—have now come forward and identified themselves, stating that they are alive and has no connection to the late Navy officer or the attack.

Sharing a video that has now gone viral on X, Yashika and Ashish expressed their grief over the incident and extended their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. In a 1.16-minute clip, Yashika said, "We are alive, off course, as we are not in that incident (Pahalgam terror attack), but I don't know how our video went viral."

सोशल मीडिया पर कल से एक Video वायरल है, जिसमें डांस करते कपल को नेवी अफसर विनय नरवाल और उनकी पत्नी हिमांशी बताया जा रहा है।



Yashika said that the Indian media has reported wrongly stating that Ashish is an Indian Navy officer and that she is her wife. "Kaha se hui hai kais se hui hai muje nahi pata ye press India ki kaise chalti hai (I don't know from where and how the video went viral, and how the Indian media works)." She further stated that their family is worried about after the video went viral

She said is extremely unfortunate that such a tragic moment is being misused by misreporting. “We request all to report Indian news channels and outlets," Yashika said further. The couple urged media organisations and social media users to take down the video from posts that falsely associate it with the Pahalgam terror attack.

Lt Vinay Narwal's sister Srishti, while speaking to the media, requested not to provide "false information " and stated that the video is not of his brother and sister-in-law. "That video is not of Vinay and Himanshi."

Lt. Vinay Narwal, a 26-year-old Navy officer from Haryana's Karnal, was among those killed in the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam during a honeymoon trip with his wife after their recent marriage.

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, died in the Baisaran meadow bloodbath in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag - the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama incident - on Tuesday. Among the victims were tourists from different parts of the country and a Nepali national. Their bodies were first brought in coffins to Srinagar, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid wreaths, and were then flown to their hometowns.

Airlines operated more than 50 flights from Srinagar to ferry tourists and bodies of the victims to their destinations, along with 123 accompanying family members.