132nd Durand Cup: Bidhyasagar’s hat-trick helps Kerala Blasters overwhelm Indian Air Force

Kolkata; Aug 21 A hat-trick by Bidhyasagar Singh ensured Kerala Blasters finish their campaign in the 132nd Durand Cup on a high with a dominant 5-0 win over Indian Air Force Football Team (IAFFT) here on Monday.

The 33rd game of the tournament played at the East Bengal ground here, saw the Malabarians score at ease with complete dominance over the proceedings in the game throughout.

Md. Aimen opened the scoring for Kerala Blasters in the ninth minute through a long ranger. Bidhyasagar Singh doubled the lead three minutes later and Danish Farooq’s goal in the 57th minute gave the Blasters a three-goal cushion while a brace from Bidhyasagar in the 62nd and 82nd minutes ensured a fitting closure to their campaign in India's oldest tournament.

In their last game in Group C, Kerala Blasters started with seven changes while the Indian Air Force FT walked into the pitch with three changes in their starting eleven.

The game began with the Blasters attacking from the start. Bidhyasagar Singh along with Md. Aimen ensured the Indian Air Force defenders never had an easy moment guarding their end.

The Blasters tasted success early on in the 9th minute when Md. Aimen found the back of the net beating Indian Air Force Goalkeeper Subhajit Das from an accurate long ranger. Minutes later Bidhyasagar doubled the lead for the Malabarians through a cross diagonal shot in the 12th minute by a Danish Farooq assist.

The game thereafter was a display of complete domination by the Blasters, with the former attacking in short intervals. However, a more vigilant defense and an attentive Subhajit at the post ensured that the first half came to an end with the score reading 2-0 in favour of Kerala Blasters.

The second half was a showcase of Kerala Blasters’ superiority over a helpless IAFFT. Danish Farooq scored the third goal for the Blasters in the 57th minute which was followed by a brace from Bidhyasagar in the 62nd and 82nd minute that helped him finish the game with a hattrick. Kerala Blasters finally wrapped up their campaign with an emphatic 5-0 win.

