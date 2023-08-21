132nd Durand Cup: Teams play for pride in final league matches

Guwahati/Kolkata, Aug 21 With only one quarterfinalist left to be identified (the topper of Group F), the final day of the group matches in the 132nd Durand Cup will have Hyderabad FC (HFC) taking on Nepal’s Tribhuvan Army FC (TAFC) in Guwahati’s Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium and champions Bengaluru FC (BFC) playing Gokulam Kerala FC (GKFC) at Kolkata’s Kishore Bharati Krirangan (KBK).

Both of Tuesday's matches will be majorly a battle of pride for the teams involved.

Both Hyderabad FC and Tribhuvan Army FC have so far drawn one game and lost the other and therefore will be desperate to end their 132nd Durand Cup campaign with a win.

Both teams have had their moments in the tournament, like when TAFC led against Delhi FC or when the Nizams were ahead against Chennaiyin. However, as things stand Chennaiyin will be the only team to go through from the group.

The final group game of the tournament between champions Bengaluru FC and Group C toppers Gokulam, might not have relevance, but will certainly be entertaining, given the football both sides have displayed so far.

"Gokulam Kerala FC are one of the best teams in the country and we are looking forward to this challenge. The boys gave a good account of themselves in the last game, and we are keen on finishing the group stages with a positive performance," said BFC coach Bibiano Fernandes after pre-match training, hinting at the same.

Both teams have played an attacking brand of football which has seen both concede goals, but also score freely.

With no tournament pressure, a game resembling the seven-goal entertainer between Gokulam and Kerala Blasters in the first Southern Derby of the group, cannot be ruled out.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor