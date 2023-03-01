2023 AFC Asian Cup to kick off in January next year

Doha, March 1 2023 AFC Asian Cup will be held from January 12 to February 10, 2024 in Qatar, the Qatar Football Association (QFA) announced.

The QFA also announced the establishment of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the AFC Asian Cup, and its president Ahmed Al-Thani was named as the chairman of the LOC.

In October 2022, Qatar was awarded by AFC to host the tournament, which has 24 participating teams.

