22 players reach senior India men's national team camp in Bengaluru

New Delhi [India], August 15 : Newly-appointed senior India men's national team head coach, Khalid Jamil, on Friday, announced 35 probables for the Blue Tigers' preparatory camp for the CAFA Nations Cup 2025.

The team will begin training in Bengaluru on August 16, with 22 players having reported to the camp so far, as per a press release from AIFF.

The 13 other players are expected to join the national team camp after completing their Durand Cup 2025 engagements with their respective clubs.

India, drafted into Group B of the CAFA Nations Cup, will travel to Hisor, Tajikistan, where they will face the hosts (August 29), IR Iran (September 1), and Afghanistan (September 4). The third-place match and the final will be played on September 8, in Hisor and Tashkent (Uzbekistan), respectively.

The following are the 22 players who have reported to the senior India men's national team camp so far:

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Hrithik Tiwari.

Defenders: Akash Mishra, Alex Saji, Boris Singh Thangjam, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Rahul Bheke, Roshan Singh Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan, Sunil Benchamin.

Midfielders: Ashique Kuruniyan, Danish Farooq Bhat, Nikhil Prabhu, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh Kumam.

Forwards: Irfan Yadwad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahim Ali, Vikram Partap Singh.

Head Coach: Khalid Jamil

The AIFF has urged all clubs to release national team players for this crucial assignment, which also prepares the squad for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers against Singapore (away & home). The following are the 13 players who are yet to join the camp:

Mohun Bagan SG: Anirudh Thapa, Deepak Tangri, Lalengmawia Ralte, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vishal Kaith.

East Bengal FC: Anwar Ali, Jeakson Singh, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Albino Gomes.

Jamshedpur FC: Manvir Singh, Jithin MS.

