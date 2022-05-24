25-member Blue Tigers squad travels to Doha for Jordan friendly

The Senior Men's National Team head coach Igor Stimac has named the 25-member squad that is set to travel to Doha, Qatar to play a friendly match against Jordan on May 28.

The Blue Tigers, as part of their preparation for the AFC Asian Cup final round qualifiers, had been camping in Bellary and Kolkata, having played practice matches against ATK Mohun Bagan, the I-League and Santosh Trophy All-Stars team and the West Bengal team.

The Blue Tigers travel to Doha on Tuesday, where they will continue their training before taking on Jordan. Following the completion of the friendly, the team is set to return to Kolkata on May 30, before resuming their training for the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.

The 25-member Squad:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Laxmikanth Kattimani, Amrinder Singh.

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Akash Mishra, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhashish Bose, Pritam Kotal.

Midfielders: Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Ritwik Das, Udanta Singh, Yasir Mohammad, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Wangjam, Ashique Kuruniyan, Liston Colaco.

Forwards: Ishan Pandita, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh.

