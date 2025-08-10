4th Edition of Freedom Fighter Jhagaru Gour Memorial Football tournament kicks off in Assam

Sonitpur (Assam) [India], August 10 : The 4th edition of Freedom Fighter Jhagaru Gour Memorial Football Tournament was inaugurated on Saturday at Sonabeel Tea Estate, Sonitpur district, Assam.

The tournament, being held from 9th to 24th August, is a tribute to Jhagaru Gour, a revered Adivasi freedom fighter who belongs to Orangajuli Tea Garden under Udalguri district, Assam. The Grand opening ceremony was graced by Brigadier Tanuj Pandey, Commander of the 106 Artillery Brigade, as the chief guest.

He was warmly welcomed by the organising team with a traditional reception featuring Adivasi Cultural performances, including the internationally known Jhumur dance by local youth in vibrant attire.

As part of the Inaugural programme, national and state-level football players and other game players from tea garden communities were also felicitated with great enthusiasm for their achievements and contributions to the post.

In his address, Brigadier Pandey said, "Sport is not just a sport, it is life itself. It teaches discipline, unity, leadership, and character. I am proud to see the energy and dedication of the youth here."

The opening match of the tournament was played between Bhootecachang Tea Estate FC and Tezpur Ghagra Tea Estate FC. It was a hard-fought and thrilling encounter, where both teams gave their absolute best. The match was packed with action and closely congested moments, reflecting the immense talent and passion for football in the region.

Over 6000 spectators from nearby tea garden areas gathered to witness the match, creating a charged and festive atmosphere. Football lovers, families, and local leaders cheered enthusiastically, showcasing the sport's deep roots and popularity in the community.

The tournament is regarded as the largest and most prestigious football tournament in Assam's tea garden region, providing a vital platform for young players to demonstrate their skills and nurture sportsmanship. For many youth, here, football is not just a game, it is their first love and priority.

Started in 2022, Gorpora Ground, Dhekiajuli, the Jhagaru Gour Memorial Football Tournament has grown into a symbol of pride and empowerment for Assam's tribal and tea garden communities. It not only commemorates the heroic legacy of Jhagaru Gour, but also promotes Adivasi culture, unity, and youth engagement through sports.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor