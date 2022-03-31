75th NFC for Santosh Trophy to be held in Malappuram from April 16

The 75th National Football Championship for Santosh Trophy is all set to kick start at the Kottappadi Football Stadium in Malappuram on Saturday.

All the matches in the tournament are set to be held at two venues in Malappuram the Manjeri Payyanaad Stadium, and the Kottappadi Stadium. The final of the 75th National Football Championship for Santosh Trophy is set to be held on May 2 at the Manjeri Payyanaad.

A total of 10 teams will be participating in the tournament, with old foes West Bengal and Punjab set to kick off the proceedings. The 10 teams have been divided into two groups of five each, with the top two teams from each group set to proceed to the semi-finals which will be played on April 28 and 29.

The 75th National Football Championship for Santosh Trophy is being hosted in Malappuram, Kerala, with logistical and infrastructural aid from the Government of Kerala.

( With inputs from ANI )

