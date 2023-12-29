AFC President Shaikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa condoles Prabir Majumdar's death

New Delhi [India], December 29 : Asian Football Confederation (AFC) President Shaikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa has condoled the death of former India defender Prabir Majumdar, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 77.

In a letter to All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey, the AFC President wrote, "Please accept my heartfelt condolences and sympathies on the passing away of the former Indian national team player - Prabir Majumdar, who passed away on Thursday."

"Mr Majumdar will be remembered and cherished for his contributions and passion for Indian football. Please convey my condolences to his family and friends. May he rest in peace," he continued.

A stylish wing-back of the 1960s and 1970s, Majumdar was a member of the Indian team in the 1974 Asian Games. In domestic football, he represented East Bengal and Eastern Railways and Bengal in the Santosh Trophy.

A playing member of the East Bengal team which had a golden run in the 1970s, Majumdar won several trophies, including the Calcutta Football League, IFA Shield, Durand Cup, Rovers Cup, DCM Trophy, Bordoloi Trophy, etc.

