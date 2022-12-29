AFC Under-20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers: India clubbed with Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia in Group F

India has been drawn in Group F of the AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2024 Qualifiers Round 1, where they will face Singapore, Indonesia, and hosts Vietnam.

The draw was held on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

The eight group winners will progress to Round 2, where the four best sides will earn a spot in the Finals where they will join the three highest seeds from the AFC U-19 Women's Championship Thailand 2019 - champions Japan, DPR Korea and Korea Republic - and host nation Uzbekistan, as per a press release from All India Football Federation (AIFF).

China PR, hosts Laos, Hong Kong and Philippines were drawn in Group A of Round 1 while Group B will see Nepal, United Arab Emirates, Northern Mariana Islands and hosts Palestine vying for the top spot.

Group C has Australia, hosts Kyrgyz Republic, Guam and Iraq with Lebanon, hosts Jordan, Mongolia and Bhutan the teams in Group D.

Hosts Thailand, Chinese Taipei and Tajikistan will fight for the Group E top spot with matches against Uzbekistan deemed as friendlies while hosts Vietnam, India, Singapore and Indonesia are the Group F cast.

Group G consists of Myanmar, Malaysia, Pakistan and hosts Cambodia while Islamic Republic of Iran, hosts Bangladesh and Turkmenistan are the Group H cast.

Round 1 of the Qualifiers will be played on March 4-12, 2023 with Round 2 scheduled for June 1-11. The Finals are on March 3 to 16, 2024.

India's fixtures in Round 1 of the Qualifiers are as follows:

March 7, 2023: India vs Singapore, 1.30 PM IST ( Viet Tri Stadium, Phu Tho Province)March 9, 2023: Indonesia vs India, 1.30 PM IST (Viet Tri Stadium, Phu Tho Province)March 11, 2023:Vietnam vs India, 4.30 PM IST (Viet Tri Stadium, Phu Tho Province).

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor