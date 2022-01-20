AFC Women's Asian Cup: Wishes pour in as India gears up to start campaign

With the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022, kicking off on Thursday, wishes have started to pour in from all over the country for the Indian football side. With World Cup qualification at stake in this tournament, the women wearing the blue jersey will be putting their best foot forward as they step out onto the pitch today against IR Iran.

The entire Indian football fraternity came out to support the Indian team ahead of the tournament, including former international players.

Former Indian international Gouramangi Singh sent his wishes saying, "To the Indian Women's Football Team, sending you my best wishes for the upcoming AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022. I know how much you have worked hard to reach here and to be competing with some of the best footballers in the continent. Look out for each other, play for each other, all the best."

Legendary Indian centre-back Mahesh Gawli had a heartfelt message for the team as well. "My best wishes to the Indian Women National Team, to the coaches and the staff, for the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022"

"Girls, it is a big stage and a very big opportunity for you to play in such a prestigious tournament. Work hard, be positive and give it your until the end. Believe in yourself that you will achieve your goal. All the best to each and every member of the team and make the country proud," he said.

The big man between the sticks for Indian Senior Men's National Team, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu also chimed in with his support for the team. "Wishing our women's team all the best for the upcoming AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022. I hope you enjoy yourselves and give your 100 percent. We will be backing you throughout the tournament!" he enthused.

The Sikkimese Sniper and former Indian captain, Bhaichung Bhutia wished the team by saying, "It is wonderful to know that India is hosting the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022, and I would like to wish our team the best of luck. I hope that you have a great tournament, enjoy the tournament and make the whole country proud. All the best!"

Maymol Rocky, former head coach of the Indian Senior National Women's Team said, "Girls, the time has come. The entire women's football fraternity was waiting for this. It is show time girls, all the very best, enjoy yourselves."

"The hard work that you all have put in, the time you have given for this tournament, this is the right time, just enjoy the tournament and do not take too much pressure. The whole nation is with you all and I am one of those. I just want to wish everyone the best of luck, to the coaches, the staff and the players, you are the best, enjoy and all the best!"

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor