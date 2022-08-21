Against big teams one needs to prove he is a Manchester United player, says Marcus Rashford

London, Aug 21 Marcus Rashford insisted that against big teams like Liverpool and Manchester City one needs to prove what it means to be a Manchester United player. The star forward added that he is relishing the test that Liverpool will no doubt bring to Old Trafford on Monday.

United have endured a challenging start to the new season, with back-to-back Premier League defeats against Brighton and Brentford.

But while Jurgen Klopp's side are expected to be even tougher opponents, Rashford is just as excited to face the club's fiercest rivals. Having been at United since the age of seven, the Academy graduate has featured in many previous meetings with the Merseysiders.

"To be honest, I feel exactly the same (as in the past)," said Marcus.

"Against anyone, you want to win but against your Liverpools and Manchester Citys, you want to prove why you play for Manchester United. Winning against Liverpool is the same feeling as when I was a kid," he told Manchester United's website.

Rashford has found the net on five previous occasions against Liverpool and admits those strikes had a special edge to them.

"Yeah, I'd probably say so," he responded. When asked if goals at the expense of Monday's opponents mean more.

"After the game, you realise a goal is a goal and you need to score them against any team. But the initial feeling is massive and it's something that you crave as a player and I don't think that ever leaves you," he said.

With improvement needed on the pitch in order to kickstart the first season under Erik ten Hag, he issued his own rallying call to the Old Trafford faithful, asking the supporters to "just get behind us."

"From what I can remember when we've beaten Liverpool, the fans have helped us massively. It's always a difficult game physically and mentally, so we'll definitely need them. They'll be up for the game, they'll want to beat Liverpool just as much as we do," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor