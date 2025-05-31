AIFF announces amendments to regulations on status and transfer of players

New Delhi [India] May 31 : The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has announced a set of amendments to its Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP), which will come into effect from June 1, according to a release from AIFF.

The reforms focus on enhancing player welfare, supporting women's football and youth football more effectively, and improving regulatory transparency.

A standout feature of the updated regulations is the increased attention to the rights and well-being of female players. The AIFF has introduced provisions addressing menstrual health, allowing female players to take leave from training during the onset of their menstrual cycle.

Expanded clauses now also cover pregnancy, adoption, and family leave for both players and coaches, aiming to create a more inclusive environment for women in the sport.

The amendments also introduce structural reforms in player transfers and youth development. New limitations on the number and duration of player loan deals have been set to ensure fairness. To safeguard young talent, the AIFF has revised its regulations concerning the registration of minors at academies, emphasising child protection in accordance with FIFA standards.

Earlier on Thursday, AIFF announced the AIFF Academy Accreditation Rules and Regulations for the 2025-26 season. The Academy Accreditation application window is now open, and the deadline is June 10.

An academy wishing to be eligible for elite academy accreditation would have to complete a minimum nine-point checklist for passing the Academy Accreditations with a one-star rating. Further excellence ratings ranging from two to five stars would be granted on the gradation system in each category.

The academies that fail to meet the minimum nine-point checklist but wish to still be formally recognised through the AIFF Academy Accreditation process will have a 'Basic Accreditation' category assigned to them, which will be launched after the completion of the first round of Elite Academy Accreditation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor