AIFF charts roadmap for Indian women's national team after Asian Cup qualification

New Delhi [India], July 11 : The All India Football Federation President Kalyan Chaubey on Friday convened a meeting with Deputy Secretary General, M. Satyanarayan, Technical Director, Syed Sabir Pasha, Director of National Teams, Subrata Paul, Indian Women's National Team Head coach Crispin Chettri and Assistant coach Priya PV, to chart the Indian Women's National Team's preparation plans for the AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026.

It was decided to organise the 2025-26 Indian Women's League season, featuring eight teams playing 14 matches each, from September 2025 to January 2026, a release said. The Indian U20 women's team will also participate in the IWL. The earlier than usual scheduling would allow for ample preparation time in the lead-up to the AFC Women's Asian Cup, scheduled for March 1 to 21, 2026.

In addition, the Blue Tigresses will undergo 83 days of preparation camps, conducted in three phases. This will include 10-12 international friendlies and five to seven matches with domestic teams. To effectively manage this calendar, the AIFF will engage with all IWL club owners to seek their support and cooperation in releasing players for the camps as and when required for the national interest.

With this plan, each player is projected to play at least 30 matches between August and February, combining both club and international commitments. To facilitate uninterrupted national team preparation in the lead-up to the AFC Women's Asian Cup, it was also suggested that the Senior Women's National Football Championship for the Rajmata Jijabai Trophy 2025-26 be scheduled after the conclusion of the continental tournament.

