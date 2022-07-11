AIFF-CoA set to amends constitution to include former footballers for development of sport

New Delhi, July 11 The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) for the All India Football Federation (AIFF) is considering making provisions in the constitution to include former footballers for the development of sport in the country.

The AIFF, in a notification on its website, has requested former India internationals (men and women), who are aged below 66 years and have played at least five official international matches for India and have retired from active football at least two years ago, to send their details to media@the-aiff.com.

"CoA is considering making provisions for the former footballers of the country to participate in the country's football development in a bigger way. In the new constitution of AIFF, a provision will be made to accommodate former players in centre and state associations," sources close to the development told .

The CoA, led by Justice Anil Dave (former judge, Supreme Court of India), Dr. S.Y Qureshi (former Chief Election Commissioner), and Bhaskar Ganguly (former India football captain), recently met the seven-member committee, representing state associations of the AIFF to discuss various aspects of and suggestions on the draft constitution.

In the two-hour meeting, the SA representatives put forward several ideas for consideration by the CoA. It is learnt that during the discussion, the state associations and CoA decided to include more former footballers for the development of sport in the country.

Earlier, the CoA members along with AIFF's new acting general secretary Sunando Dhar had a cordial and progressive meeting with the coach, captain and players Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, and Sandesh Jhingan.

