AIFF condoles demise of former India defender Prabir Majumdar

New Delhi [India], December 29 : The All India Football Federation has condoled the demise of former India defender Prabir Majumdar, who passed away in Kolkata on Thursday, after a brief illness. He was 77. Majumdar is survived by his wife and a son.

A stylish wing-back of the 1960s and 1970s, Majumdar was a member of the Indian team in the 1974 Asian Games. In domestic football, he represented East Bengal and Eastern Railways and Bengal in the Santosh Trophy.

A member of the East Bengal team which had a golden run in the 1970s, Majumdar was a playing member of the team, which won several trophies, including the Calcutta Football League, IFA Shield, Durand Cup, Rovers Cup, DCM Trophy and Bordoloi Trophy.

Condoling Majumdar's demise, the AIFF President, Kalyan Chaubey, said: "Prabir-da was one of the most dependable and respected defenders of his time and stood out among many star players. I extend my sincerest condolences to his family at this time of sorrow."

The AIFF Acting Secretary General, M. Satyanarayan, said: "Prabir Majumdar was a top footballer of his time and continued to inspire footballers of later generations. His death has created a void in Indian football."

